Activision Blizzard Employees Start GoFundMe Strike Fund - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 199 Views
Activision Blizzard employees have set up a GoFundMe to help support employees who are participating in the latest walkouts at the gaming giant.
"Funds raised from this donation effort will contribute to offsetting wages lost from the work stoppage, as well as to assist in the potential relocation of Raven Software workers who were forced to move without financial assistance at the insistence of Activision Blizzard.," said the GoFundMe organizer Jessica Gonzalez, who is a Blizzard employee.
Most recently Raven Software, a developer that works on Call of Duty: Warzone, had 12 QA employees told their contracts would end on January 28. The 12 laid off accounts for 40 of the employees that are part of Raven's QA team. Following this the Raven QA team and other members of Raven's staff staged a walkout to demand that every member of the QA team, including those laid off, to be offered full time positions.
lets all contribute once call of duty numbers hit zero players. Lates see who really cares