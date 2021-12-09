FIFA 22 Tops the Italian Charts for Black Friday Week - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has retaken first place on the Italian charts for Week 47, 2021, which ended November 28, 2021. The Nintendo Switch version is in fifth place.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) dropped from first to second place in its second week on sale, while Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) dropped from second to fourth place.

Just Dance 2022 (NS) danced its way up the charts from 10th to third place. Farming Simulator 22 (PS4) is in sixth place and The Last of Us Part II (PS4) is in seventh place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four PlayStation 4 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 47, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS)* Just Dance 2022 (NS) Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS)* FIFA 22 (NS) Farming Simulator 22 (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS)

*Retail sales only

