First Third-Party PS5 Controllers Announced

Scuf has announced the first third-party PlayStation 5 controllers called the Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS. The controllers are designed for the PS5.

The basic layout is identical to the PS5 DualSense controller, however, the controllers do have several new features. There are removable back control paddles that are similar to the Xbox Elite Series 2. They can be reprogramed or disable using a button on the back. There is also swappable thumbsticks and faceplate trim that can be removed in case you want to change colors.

The Reflex and Reflex Pro use the PS5 adaptive triggers, however, the Reflex FPS changes them to instant triggers that are similar to one tap of a mouse button.

The Reflex controllers will come in black, white, gray, orange, navy blue, and red. However, only the black version will be available at launch.

The Scuf Reflex controllers are now available for $199 for the baseline controller, $229 for the Reflex Pro, and $259 for the Reflex FPS.

View images of the controllers below:

