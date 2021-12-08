Gran Turismo 7 Rated by the ESRB - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital's upcoming racing simulator, Gran Turismo 7, has been rated in the US by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

It was given an E for Everyone rating for "alcohol reference" and "use of tobacco."

"This is a driving simulation game in which players drive cars across realistic racetracks from around the world," reads the ESRB description to the game. "The game contains a historical photo that depicts a driver smoking a cigarette. In a picture mode, a sign reads 'Spirits, Whiskey, Gin, Wine Beer, Ale, Stouts.'"

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles