Fortnite Development Has Shifted to Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games has revealed with the release of Chapter 3 for Fortnite, the development for the battle royale game shifted over to Unreal Engine 5.

"With the arrival of Chapter 3, Fortnite development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5," reads a tweet from the official Unreal Engine Twitter account.

"We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community."

With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5.



Confirmed games to be using Unreal Engine 5 include Senua's Saga: Hellbalde 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Payday 3, Dragon Quest 12, as well as the next games from The Coalition and inXile Entertainment.

