Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith Expansion Delayed to February 2022 - News

/ 93 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

BioWare announced it has delayed the release of the next Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion - Legacy of the Sith - from Holiday 2021 to February 2022.

"We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Legacy of the Sith to February 15, 2022," said Project Director Keith Kanneg.

"Like many of you reading this, I personally cannot wait for the launch of our next expansion. I've greatly enjoyed my time exploring the depths of Manaan, testing out new story and ability combinations with Combat Styles, and more during internal playtests.

"Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.

"In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion. Outside of story content (to avoid spoilers) the majority of the expansion and its features will be returning to the PTS for all subscribers this week.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with all of you over the next year with Legacy of the Sith and more!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles