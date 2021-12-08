Puzzle Adventure Game OneShot Headed to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in 2022 - News

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Future Cat announced the top-down puzzle adventure game, OneShot, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2022.

The game first released for the PC via Steam in December 2016.

View the console teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

OneShot is a surreal top-down puzzle-adventure game with unique gameplay capabilities. Players are to guide a child through a mysterious world on a mission to restore its long-dead sun. The world knows players exist.

Key Features:

Gameplay mechanics that go beyond the game window.

A unique relationship between the game and its player.

New features designed for consoles.

A lingering feeling that you’re not getting the full story unless you know where to look.

A haunting original soundtrack and artwork designed to match.

