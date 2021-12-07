Live-Action Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Released Ahead of The Game Awards - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 21 minutes ago

A new teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action Halo TV series was released via Twitter ahead of the release of the full trailer that will be shown during The Game Awards 2021 this Thursday, December 9 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

This is the second teaser trailer with the first one featuring a close-up of an unclothed Master Chief putting on his Mjolnir armor. It is followed up by Cortana saying, "Hello, Master Chief."

The Halo TV series will premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles