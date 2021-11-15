Live-Action Halo TV Series Official Teaser Trailer Released - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The first teaser trailer for the live-action Halo TV series was released during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration broadcast earlier today.

Not much was revealed in the teaser trailer. It features a close-up of an unclothed Master Chief putting on his Mjolnir armor. It is followed up by Cortana saying, :Hello, Master Chief."

"It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered," CBS CCO David Nevins previously stated. "The story is about reclaiming what makes them human, and therefore it’s a very powerful story."

View the teaser trailer below:

The Halo TV series will premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles