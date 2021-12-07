By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Tencent Establishes 'High Quality Games Brand’ Level Infinite

Tencent Establishes 'High Quality Games Brand’ Level Infinite - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 215 Views

Tencent Games has announced the launch of a new games brand, Level Infinite. It is "dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience."

"Level Infinite’s launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games’ evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand," said Tencent Games global CEO Michelle Liu. "We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play."

View a trailer of Level Infinite below:

Confirmed Level Infinite titles include:

Level Infinite Distributed Titles (Self-Published)

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Ayla (28 minutes ago)

No thanks. I'll continue boycotting everything they release.

  • 0