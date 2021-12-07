Tencent Establishes 'High Quality Games Brand’ Level Infinite - News

posted 2 hours ago

Tencent Games has announced the launch of a new games brand, Level Infinite. It is "dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience."

"Level Infinite’s launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games’ evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand," said Tencent Games global CEO Michelle Liu. "We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play."

View a trailer of Level Infinite below:

Confirmed Level Infinite titles include:

Arena of Valor (iOS, Android) from TiMi Studio Group

(iOS, Android) from TiMi Studio Group Don’t Starve: Newhome (iOS, Android) from Shengqu Games

(iOS, Android) from Shengqu Games Synced: Off Planet (PC) from NExT Studios

(PC) from NExT Studios Lightspeed & Quantum Studios Title(s)

TiMi Studio Group Title(s)

Level Infinite Distributed Titles (Self-Published)

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

