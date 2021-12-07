Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Headed to PS4 and Xbox one in Q1 2022 - News

Developer Frogwares released herlock Holmes: Chapter One for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on November 16.

The game was also supposed to launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One "a few weeks" later, however, the developer has now announced those versions won't launch until Q1 2022.

"We needed to take a bit more time to polish and test the game on older hardware to deliver appropriate performance," said the developer via Twitter.

"This is our top priority, and we’re doing our best to make sure that the release is of a proper quality and well-optimized."

Important info regarding the PS4 and Xbox One versions. pic.twitter.com/QWco7B1uD2 — Sherlock Holmes Chapter One (@SHolmes_Games) December 7, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Before he was the world’s greatest detective, Sherlock Holmes was a brilliant rebel itching to prove himself. When an old wound compels him back to the Mediterranean shore where his mother died, it seems like the perfect opportunity to do just that—but beneath the vibrant urban veneer of the island, the rhythm of island life strikes a more ominous beat. Crime and corruption, a twisted sense of justice and morality… These are just a few stumbling-blocks in Sherlock’s quest for truth.

As Sherlock, your legacy is written by the decisions you make in this open world detective adventure. Deception, violence, and deduction are just a few resources in your arsenal—your mysterious companion and sounding board, Jon, is another.

Whether you choose brute force to solve problems or stay one step ahead of your enemies by using your wits to spot vulnerabilities, you decide what each situation demands as you hone your investigative skills. It’s time to confront your past so you can become the legend you’re destined to be.

Key Features:

The Man Before – As a cavalier young Sherlock on the precipice of adulthood, you’ll earn your reputation in a way no game or story has explored before. We’ve never seen the youthful arrogance and naiveté of the man before the legend—now you’re living it.

– As a cavalier young Sherlock on the precipice of adulthood, you’ll earn your reputation in a way no game or story has explored before. We’ve never seen the youthful arrogance and naiveté of the man before the legend—now you’re living it. Global Investigation – You never know where your next clue will come from. Explore and exploit the entire city in your pursuit of truth, using clues, rumors, disguises, tags, and pinned evidence to build a solid case within your mind palace.

– You never know where your next clue will come from. Explore and exploit the entire city in your pursuit of truth, using clues, rumors, disguises, tags, and pinned evidence to build a solid case within your mind palace. And Stay Down – Weapons might help you in a pinch, but there’s something to be said for style—and you have it in spades. Spot enemy vulnerabilities with your brilliant observation skills, or exploit the environment to take someone down while keeping your own hands clean.

– Weapons might help you in a pinch, but there’s something to be said for style—and you have it in spades. Spot enemy vulnerabilities with your brilliant observation skills, or exploit the environment to take someone down while keeping your own hands clean. A Different Jon – Before John Watson, there was a different Jon – your best and only friend. But who is he, really?

– Before John Watson, there was a different Jon – your best and only friend. But who is he, really? A Darkening Tide – Set in the 19th century, the vibrant island in the Mediterranean promises anything but paradise. Political corruption and crime run rampant while the islanders cling to tradition and eschew outsiders, making your job even more difficult.

– Set in the 19th century, the vibrant island in the Mediterranean promises anything but paradise. Political corruption and crime run rampant while the islanders cling to tradition and eschew outsiders, making your job even more difficult. Truth and Lies – There are two sides to every story, and the proud islanders have their own ideas about truth and justice. It’s up to you to decide whether uncovering the truth will do more harm than good—and how that will shape the man you’ll become.

