Legend of Mana Remaster Out Now for Mobile

Square Enix has released the Legend of Mana remaster for iOS and Android for $21.99 / 2,700 yen.

The remaster first released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 24. The original game launched for the PlayStation in July 1999.

Here is an overview of the remaster:

Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, before discovering… the world map is empty! During your travels, you’ll acquire special artifacts; place these wherever you’d like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the story.

Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel. Not only has the music has been rearranged for this remaster, you can also alternate between the new and original soundtrack. Other features have also been added, including the ability to turn off enemy encounters, and the never-before released mini-game “Ring Ring Land”.

Key Features:

The Classic, Remastered – All the magic of the original Legend of Mana, coming to Steam with remastered graphics and new features.

– All the magic of the original Legend of Mana, coming to Steam with remastered graphics and new features. Shape Your Environment – Featuring the unique “Land Make” System in which you can build your own World Map.

– Featuring the unique “Land Make” System in which you can build your own World Map. Compelling Narrative – Complete quests and storylines.

– Complete quests and storylines. Real-Time Combat – Equip a variety of weapons, armors and accessories in exciting battles.

– Equip a variety of weapons, armors and accessories in exciting battles. Mini-Game – Includes “Ring Ring Land,” a mini-game previously unreleased in the West.

