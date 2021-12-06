Mini Motorways Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

Developer Dinosaur Polo Club in a statement to VGChartz has announced the minimalist strategy simulation game, Mini Motorways, has sold over 500,000 units.

"Mini Motorways, the minimalist strategy simulation about designing growing cities’ road maps from developer Dinosaur Polo Club has sold over 500,000 units to date on Steam for Windows PC and macOS with a highly anticipated Switch release planned for 2022," Dinosaur Polo Club said in a statement to VGChartz.

Here is an overview of the game:

Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways, the city’s traffic problems are in your hands.



From the makers of Mini Metro, Mini Motorways is a game about drawing the roads that drive a growing city. Build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving?

Key Features:

Draw roads in dynamic cities that grow and change - every game is unique!

Explore stunning maps inspired by cities all around the world.

Choose from a variety of upgrades to meet the demands of your ever-expanding road network: highways, roundabouts, and more!

Select different colour palettes on every map including colourblind and night modes.

Relax to a responsive soundtrack from Disasterpeace that grows along with your city.

Unlock new maps and achievements as you achieve mastery

Export GIFs of your city layouts to share with your friends.

Compete against other players in Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Mini Motorways released for PC via Steam and Apple Arcade on July 20, 2021. A Nintendo Switch version will launch in 2022.

