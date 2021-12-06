FIFA 22 Tops Retail UK Charts, Nintendo Published 6 of the Top 10 Games - Sales

FIFA 22 has retaken the top spot UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending December 4, 2021. Retail sales were down 33 percent week-on-week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from first to second place as sales fell 59 percent. This is just one of six Nintendo published games in the top 10. Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond is in fourth place, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in sixth place, Mario Party Superstars is in ninth place, and Pokémon: Shining Pearl rounds out the top 10.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is up one spot to third place. Minecraft (Switch) dropped from third to seventh place. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is down three spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Vanguard Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Just Dance 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Shining Pearl

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

