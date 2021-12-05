PlayStation Executive Fired After Pedophile Allegation - News

The PlayStation Network Senior Vice President George Cacioppo has been fired from the company after being caught in a amateur pedophilia sting video posted on the YouTube channel People v. Preds.

Sony has released a statement to Cnet confirming Cacioppo has been fired.

"We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment," Sony said in a statement.

in the video Cacioppo spoke with a person who said they were 15 years old on Grindr, the social network app for gay, bi and trans people. The executive is alleged to have exchanged pictures and provided the decoy with his address in order to have sex.

Cacioppo had told the decoy his name was "Jeff." The decoy met Cacioppo outside his house, who is seen wearing a PlayStation 5 t-shirt.

It isn't known yet if law enforcement has been alerted to the incident. Cnet said the San Diego Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

