Toys For Bob Might be Hiring for a Non-Call of Duty Game - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Activision studio Toys For Bob, the developer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, earlier this year was turned into a support studio for the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone.

The developer could be working on a non-Call of Duty game. The careers page for Toys for Bob has two job openings that specifically mention they are for Call of Duty, while three other openings don't make mention of Call of Duty.

Toys For Bob was founded in 1989 in Novato, California and was acquired by Activision in 2005. The studio has worked on the Skylanders series, Crash Bandicoot series, and most recently Call of Duty: Warzone.

