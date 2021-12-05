Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam Page is Live - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 401 Views
The official Steam page for Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is now live.
Here is an overview of the game via Steam:
Are You Ready To Seek Your Fortune?
Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the Uncharted franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves – Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.
In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog can, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive.
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Winner of over 150 Game of the Year awards.
Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves. Fate comes calling when Sam, Drake’s presumed dead brother, resurfaces seeking his help to save his own life and offering an adventure Drake can’t resist. Drake’s greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.
On the hunt for Captain Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure, Sam and Drake set off to find Libertalia, the pirate utopia deep in the forests of Madagascar – leading to a journey around the globe through jungle isles, far-flung cities, and snow capped peaks on the search for Avery’s fortune.
● A globe-trotting adventure with the largest and most detailed environments in the Uncharted franchise
● A more personal story for Nathan Drake, raising the stakes for the award-winning storytelling of Naughty Dog.
● Fluid combat and traversal with the use of the grapple hook creates even more dynamic and thrilling action set pieces.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
In order to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger, Chloe Frazer must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross and venture to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In Chloe’s greatest journey yet, she must confront her past and decide what she’s willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy.
● An all-new setting for adventure in the south western coast of the Indian peninsula, featuring an exotic mix of urban, jungle, and ancient ruins environments.
● The action-packed set pieces and captivating narrative that fans have come to expect from Naughty Dog and the Uncharted series.
● Builds on the acclaimed Uncharted franchise gameplay with updated systems and refinements, including cinematic combat, exploration, and traversal of jaw-dropping environments, complex puzzles and more.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and will launch in early 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and shortly afterwards for PC.
The collection was previously rated in Australia and in the US.
Anyone with the Playstation plus collection already has Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy is often on sale for $9.99. Two of my favorite ps4 games so this is awesome for pc gamer without a PS4/5 but not really seeing a reason for a PS5 gamer to pick this up.
If you weren't a subscriber when these were on PS+, you don't have these though - and will not if you let your subscription run out in the future. A lot of people already have these for sure, but there are almost certainly a lot of PS5 owners without these as well.
The PS+ Collection is different than the monthly games that are given out for PS+. The PS+ Collection is a group of 20 games that PS5 owners are given access to if they are subscribed to PS+, and it doesn't matter when you subscribe as the same games will be offered.
So PS5 owners get both monthly PS+ games and a collection of 20 PS4 games to play on their PS5 instantly. Uncharted 4 is one of the games on this collection.
It looks like the Epic Games Store page is up as well. Hopefully we’ll get a release date soon!
No mention of multiplayer? I wonder if that holds the same for the PS5 version. It would be silly not to include multiplayer on PS5. I don't care about PC players though.