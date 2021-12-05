Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam Page is Live - News

The official Steam page for Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is now live.

Here is an overview of the game via Steam:

Are You Ready To Seek Your Fortune?



Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the Uncharted franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves – Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.



In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog can, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive.



Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End



Winner of over 150 Game of the Year awards.



Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves. Fate comes calling when Sam, Drake’s presumed dead brother, resurfaces seeking his help to save his own life and offering an adventure Drake can’t resist. Drake’s greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.



On the hunt for Captain Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure, Sam and Drake set off to find Libertalia, the pirate utopia deep in the forests of Madagascar – leading to a journey around the globe through jungle isles, far-flung cities, and snow capped peaks on the search for Avery’s fortune.



● A globe-trotting adventure with the largest and most detailed environments in the Uncharted franchise



● A more personal story for Nathan Drake, raising the stakes for the award-winning storytelling of Naughty Dog.



● Fluid combat and traversal with the use of the grapple hook creates even more dynamic and thrilling action set pieces.



Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

In order to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger, Chloe Frazer must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross and venture to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In Chloe’s greatest journey yet, she must confront her past and decide what she’s willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy.



● An all-new setting for adventure in the south western coast of the Indian peninsula, featuring an exotic mix of urban, jungle, and ancient ruins environments.



● The action-packed set pieces and captivating narrative that fans have come to expect from Naughty Dog and the Uncharted series.



● Builds on the acclaimed Uncharted franchise gameplay with updated systems and refinements, including cinematic combat, exploration, and traversal of jaw-dropping environments, complex puzzles and more.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and will launch in early 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and shortly afterwards for PC.

The collection was previously rated in Australia and in the US.

