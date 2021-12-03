BioShock 4 Setting and Time Period Might Have Leaked - News

2K Games in December 2019 announced it had opened up a new video game studio, Cloud Chamber, that will develop the next game in the BioShock franchise. The studio is a division of 2K Games and is based in Novato, California, with a studio in Montreal, Quebec.

Journalist Colin Moriarty in a video posted on Patreon and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle has revealed the setting and time period for the next BioShock game.

Moriarty says the game is set in the 1960s in a fictional city set in Antarctica. Developer Cloud Chamber is aiming for a 2022 release window.

"It takes place in a 1960s Antarctic city called Borealis," Moriarty said. "[The game is] codenamed 'Parkside'… I’ve been told that the development team has incredible latitude to get it right. That seems and sounds right to me."

He added, "Internally the game is very secret and apparently, totally locked up. Apparently the inclination there is that they understand full well that this game will be compared to what [BioShock creator] Ken Levine does. And by the way, [Take-Two] is also publishing Levine’s next game."

There was a rumor the game is called BioShock Isolation and is planned to be announced if the first quarter of 2022.

