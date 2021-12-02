The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Delayed to Early 2022 - News

Developers Galactic Cafe and CROWS CROWS CROWS have delayed The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe from 2021 to early 2022. It will launch for consoles and PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a first-person exploration game. It is an expanded re-imagining of the critically acclaimed, award winning indie game The Stanley Parable from 2013.

When a simple-minded individual named Stanley discovers that the co-workers in his office have mysteriously vanished, he sets off to find answers.

You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will make a choice, and you will have your choices taken from you. The game will end, the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. You are not here to win. The Stanley Parable is a game that plays you.

What’s New?

Everything that was in the original Stanley Parable is here, preserved just like it was back in 2013. But The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe also dramatically expands the world of the original game with new content, new choices, and new secrets to uncover. The labyrinth has just gotten bigger.

In addition, the game has been visually upgraded to reflect modern technology while faithfully preserving the tone of the original game. Accessibility features have also been added to the game, including localization of in-world text, colorblind options, and content warnings.

And just as before, the impeccable voicework of Kevan Brighting will accompany you every step of the way.

In The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, everything you remember has been recreated, yet it’s different somehow. We’ve been here before, haven’t we? Is Stanley still the same as he was back then? Or is it you who has changed?

