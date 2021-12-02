20% of Xbox Cloud Gaming Players Exclusively Use Touch Controls - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has been adding touch controls to over 100 Xbox games that can be played on Android and iOS phones using Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The senior program manager at Xbox Monty Hernandez has revealed 20 percent of Xbox Cloud Gaming users exclusively use touch controls.

"[Twenty] percent of our Xbox Cloud Gaming users use touch as their exclusive method of playing games," Hernandez told The Verge. "As such, it’s important to us that the touch-enabled games we launch are relevant and, most importantly, play well with touch controls."

Hernandez added, "We’ve seen, on average, a 2x increase in usage for titles available via Xbox Cloud Gaming, across genres, that implement touch controls."

There are even some games that where 30 percent of players only use touch controls - Hades, New Super Lucky's Tale, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Scarlet Nexus, Dragon Quest XI, Minecraft Dungeons, and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles