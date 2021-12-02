Pokemon Sells Another 355,046 Units on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 122,573 Units - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 355,046 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 28, 2021.

Power Pro Kun Pocket R (NS) was the only new release in the top 10. It debuted in third place with sales of 23,360 units.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in second place with sales of 35,012 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 22,746 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 12,358 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 122,573 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 8,987 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 633 units, the 3DS sold 477 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 84 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 355,046 (1,750,688) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 35,012 (364,509) [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 23,360 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 22,746 (6,968,435) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,358 (2,933,333) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,905 (2,291,581) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,139 (4,153,289) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,010 (4,517,749) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 9,476 (175,236) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,920 (4,206,024)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 67,011 (17,521,471) Switch Lite – 39,586 (4,234,895) Switch OLED Model – 15,976 (392,977) PlayStation 5 – 7,391 (995,791) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,596 (190,441) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 477 (1,177,830) Xbox Series X – 435 (70,354) Xbox Series S – 198 (52,416) PlayStation 4 – 84 (7,818,897)

