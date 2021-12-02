.hack//G.U. Last Recode Headed to Switch on March 10, 2022 - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 announced .hack//G.U. Last Recode will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 10, 2022.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Log back into the .hack//G.U. trilogy and return to “The World,” as Haseo tracks down Tri-Edge in .hack//G.U. Last Recode, now with enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, and brand new modes!

This collection includes all three original .hack//G.U. titles, Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, all fully restored and remastered. As well as an all new exclusive fourth Volume: .hack//G.U. Reconnection.

Key Features:

15 Years of .hack – Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the beloved global cross media franchise that first released in 2002.

– Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the beloved global cross media franchise that first released in 2002. Fully Restored – Graphically enhanced gameplay and cut scenes now in 1080p and 60 frames per second.

– Graphically enhanced gameplay and cut scenes now in 1080p and 60 frames per second. Improved System Features – Enhanced battle balance and game pacing to provide an optimal experience for new and old fans alike.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles