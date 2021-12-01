Scalper Bots Could be Banned Due to New US Bill - News

/ 183 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Democrats in the US Federal government have introduced in a new bill - Stopping Grinch Bots Act - that hopes to ban the use of scalper bots on high value items including video game consoles.

The bill was introduced by Representative Paul Tonko, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), and Senator Ben Ray Luján, as reported by VideoGamesChronicle.

It is similar to the Better Online Ticket Sales Act that made it illegal to buy concert and other event tickets using bots. It was introduced in 2016 by Tonko, Blumenthal and Schumer.

The Stopping Grinch Bots Act would do the same with online retail sites. This would make it illegal for bots to buy stock as soon as it becomes available.

"At a time when families should be able to spend time with their loved ones, digital ‘Grinch bots’ are forcing Americans to scour online sites in the hopes of finding an affordable gift or paying exorbitant prices for a single toy," Tonko said in a statement.

"These bots don’t just squeeze consumers, they pose a problem for small businesses, local retailers and other entrepreneurs trying to ensure they have the best items in stock for their customers. Our Grinch Bots Act works to level the playing field and prevent scalpers from sucking hardworking parents dry this holiday season. I urge my colleagues to join me in passing this legislation immediately to stop these Grinch bots from stealing the holidays."

Schumer added, "The average holiday shopper is unable to compete with the light speed of the all-too-common Grinch bot and are then held at ransom by scalpers and third-party resellers when trying to buy holiday presents.

"After a particularly trying year, no parent or American should have to fork over hundreds – or even thousands – of dollars to buy Christmas and holiday gifts for their children and loved ones. It is of utmost importance that these Grinch bots are thwarted in their attempts to steal Christmas – and money – from hardworking Americans."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles