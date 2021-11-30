Aliens: Fireteam Elite Headed to Xbox Game Pass on December 14 - News

Developer Cold Iron Studios announced Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on December 14. The Season 2 Update will release on the same day.

Here is an overview of Season 2:

Following the September release of “Season 1: Phalanx,” this new season includes free items for all players, including a new mode called “Point Defense.” This fast-paced alternative to Horde Mode will challenge players in a new survival-based defensive match where your fireteam must protect, repair, and hold three different strategic points through multiple attack waves from the xenomorph hive. Players may buy temporary consumables to even the odds by utilizing Fabrication Points earned during the mode and can unlock up to 20 new rewards by completing the mode at various difficulties.

“Season 2: Point Defense” features the following free content:

New game mode: Point Defense

New feature: Lifetime Stats

New weapons, attachments, and cosmetics added to the game as Point Defense rewards or at the in-game store

New challenge cards

Coinciding with the release of Season 2, the second “Endeavor Pass” downloadable content pack, “The Nostromo Salvage Pack,” will also be made available. Emerging from a 57-year hypersleep, this pack includes over 20 exclusive items, including two Nostromo-themed class kit skin designs, eight weapon colors, four decals, four head accessories, four emotes, and more!

The complete four-downloadable content Endeavor Pass is included with the Deluxe Edition of the game, available for $69.99. Individual Endeavor Pass cosmetic downloadable content packs are available separately for $9.99 each. The Standard Edition of the game is available for $39.99, with an option to upgrade this to the Deluxe Edition.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

