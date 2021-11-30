Dying Light 2: Stay Human Goes Gold - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Techland announced Dying Light 2: Stay Human has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"We are very excited about this and now we can truly feel that this is actually happening!" said lead game designer Tymon Smektala. "After so many years of hard work we are proudly looking forward to the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

"This is it. The final and crucial moment for us. The game is ready to be manufactured, but we will not slow down. The fact that the game is done and we hit the gold status two months before the release is a great sign but it doesn’t mean that our work ends here.

"There are still some upgrades and tweaks to add, and community feedback to implement, but the base is solid and ready to play. I’m extremely proud of the whole team!"

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles