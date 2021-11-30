505 Games and MercurySteam to Partner on New 3rd-Person Action RPG for Consoles and PC - News

505 Games and MercurySteam announced a partnership to co-publish and co-develop a new third-person action RPG for consoles and PC.

The game is codenamed Project Iron and is set in a dark fantasy world. The IP will be co-owned by 505 Games parent company Digital Bros. and MercurySteam.

"We are thrilled to work with the team at MercurySteam, a proven studio that over the years has created numerous phenomenal IPs—including the recent hit release Metroid Dread in partnership with Nintendo," said Digital Bros. Group co-CEOs Raffi and Rami Galante.

"With MercurySteam’s creative vision and talent and 505 Games extensive experience, gamers can expect a high-quality, captivating and engaging video game."

