Dauntless Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 2 - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Phoenix Labs announced the free-to-play monster hunting game, Dauntless, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 2.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will support cross-play and cross-progression, just like the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions. The next-generation versions also feature high-resolution visuals and faster load times.

View the next-generation trailer below:

Read the announcement post below:

Slayers, the day you have been waiting for is finally close. December 2 will mark the official native launch of Dauntless on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This launch brings seamless cross-generation and full cross-platform support to Dauntless across seven different platforms!

After the launch, PlayStation 5 players can claim and download the enhanced version of Dauntless for free from the PlayStation Store. Players on Xbox Series X|S will automatically receive the enhanced version of Dauntless via Smart Delivery.

If you are already playing Dauntless on a console or PC, there will be no need to start over on your next-gen console. True cross-progression means that your progress carries over across all platforms you play on. With full cross-play, it also does not matter which platform your friends play on — everyone can slay Behemoths together.

You may be saying to yourself, “I’ve already been playing Dauntless on [your next-gen console], what’s different now?” Well, a lot! Let’s dig into all of the exciting new features you can experience come December 2.

With the launch of the next-gen Dauntless experience, you will see a significant upgrade that features stunning high-resolution visuals and faster load times.

Experience exceptionally improved visuals on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This includes everything from beautiful new lighting and atmospheres, improved view distance, volumetric fog and other effects, to reworked environment textures, trees, water, grass, and higher quality shadows.

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, enjoy dynamic 4K resolution targeting 60 FPS. On Xbox Series S, enjoy 1440p resolution targeting 60 FPS.

Across all 3 next-gen consoles, get into the hunt sooner with up to 90% faster load times.

Other Improvements

In addition to visual upgrades and load time improvements, we also added features and support to further accentuate the next-gen Dauntless experience.

36 new achievements and trophies have been added, covering all of the great content we’ve added to the game since our initial console launch. This includes a shiny new Platinum trophy on PlayStation 5!

PlayStation 5

Enjoy in-game support for dynamic adaptive triggers and integrated sound from the DualSense wireless controller for PlayStation 5. You will also be able to enjoy 3D audio. 3D audio places you at the centre of everything in the game, allowing you to truly immerse yourself in the intensity of the sounds.

If you like quick access to hunts, you will be able to instantly jump into select hunts from the Activities menu. At launch, we will have a few featured hunts you can instantly join.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles