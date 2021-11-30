Card Shark Delayed to 2022 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Nerial have delayed Card Shark from 2021 to 2022. It is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Card Shark is an adventure game full of cunning, intrigue, and delectable deceit. Enter a world where you’ll need to play your opponents better than you play your cards.

Learn and Master New Tactics – Cheat your way to the top of 18th-century French society. Master deceptions using card marking, false shuffles, deck switching, false deals, and more! Use your ill-gotten gains to buy your way into the closed world of high-stakes tables.

– Cheat your way to the top of 18th-century French society. Master deceptions using card marking, false shuffles, deck switching, false deals, and more! Use your ill-gotten gains to buy your way into the closed world of high-stakes tables. Uncover a Conspiracy – …as you climb from local card parlors to the King’s table. A word of advice: Don’t get caught. Your fellow gamblers do not take kindly to cheats…

– …as you climb from local card parlors to the King’s table. A word of advice: Don’t get caught. Your fellow gamblers do not take kindly to cheats… Travel Through 18th-Century France – Discover small towns, remote mansions, and luxurious lounges imagined by Nerial team (Reigns) game creator Arnaud De Bock (Pikuniku). Immerse yourself in the ornate visual artwork of Nicolai Troshinsky. Have your every move accompanied by an original score from Andrea Boccadoro as interpreted by an orchestra.

