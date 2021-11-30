Clid the Snail Launches December 15 for PC - News

/ 178 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Koch Media and developer Weird Beluga Studio announced Clid the Snail will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Humble Store, and GeForce NOW on December 15 for $19.99.

The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 on August 31.

View the PC release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world where only the distant memory of human existence still lingers, you play as Clid, a troublemaking, eccentric snail who has just been exiled from his home citadel. Joined by a faithful and talkative firefly, Belu, you will meet a peculiar gang of outcasts and find a place to call home. Among this new group of friends, you will discover a newfound purpose: Exterminating the mysterious slug plague that is ravaging the land.

Clid the Snail is a unique top-down shooter where character-driven narrative and mindful combat take the center stage. Through Clid, you’ll experience a story about exile, friendship, and betrayal, and live the adventures of a troublesome, unruly snail that doesn’t belong. Explore a treacherous world full of threats and challenges, where strategic positioning, precise gunplay, and enemy behavior are paramount to your survival. Discover the truth behind the slug plague corrupting the world and save the land from ultimate ruin.

Key Features:

Meet Your New Family of Outcasts – A shy hedgehog, a shaman turtle, a mute bat, a ninja frog, and a one-eyed chameleon: these are the members of Alastor. Return home after each quest to rest, stock up on resources, upgrade equipment, and develop friendships. Get to know these unique characters and unravel their past to find out the key to the story.

– A shy hedgehog, a shaman turtle, a mute bat, a ninja frog, and a one-eyed chameleon: these are the members of Alastor. Return home after each quest to rest, stock up on resources, upgrade equipment, and develop friendships. Get to know these unique characters and unravel their past to find out the key to the story. Approach Combat Strategically – Get creative with your guns, grenades, and unique snail shells to outsmart your enemies. Use the environment to your advantage and learn to position yourself to emerge victorious.

– Get creative with your guns, grenades, and unique snail shells to outsmart your enemies. Use the environment to your advantage and learn to position yourself to emerge victorious. Journey Through a Dangerous (and Beautiful) World – Swamps, desserts, mountains, islands… Each quest will take you to a new location waiting to be discovered. Help the local residents fight off the slug threat and become their hero! And don’t forget to keep a keen eye: Explore every level in search for extra goodies.

– Swamps, desserts, mountains, islands… Each quest will take you to a new location waiting to be discovered. Help the local residents fight off the slug threat and become their hero! And don’t forget to keep a keen eye: Explore every level in search for extra goodies. Defeat Gruesome Bosses – Powerful threats await you at the end of each mission. You will need to study their behavior, pay attention to detail, and choose your weapons wisely to survive these dangerous encounters.

– Powerful threats await you at the end of each mission. You will need to study their behavior, pay attention to detail, and choose your weapons wisely to survive these dangerous encounters. You Can’t Always Shoot Your Way Through – Shooting isn’t always the answer. Use your weapons and intellect to solve puzzles, find secrets, and progress through the story. Sometimes, the answers are hidden in plain sight.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles