Castle of Shikigami 2 Arrives December 6 for PC and in 2022 for Switch - News

/ 53 Views

by, posted 13 minutes ago

Publisher Degica Games and developers Alfa System and Cosmo Machia announced the shoot ’em up. Castle of Shikigami 2, will launch for PC via Steam on December 6 for $19.99 / 1,980 yen and for the Nintendo Switch in 2022. A demo is now available.

The game first launched for the GameCube and arcade in 2003, and for the PlayStation 2, Xbox One, Dreamcast, and PC in 2004.

Here is an overview of the game:

In 2006, a “twisted castle” suddenly appeared in the sky above Tokyo. A variety of stories unfold around the god-hunting armaments housed in this gigantic castle. The second installment of the dramatic shooter that gained popularity in the arcades is now coming to Steam with additional elements!

Game Overview

Players choose one of seven (plus one?) characters, each with different unique abilities, and use their shots, special Shikigami attack, and bombs to destroy the enemy. The unique backgrounds of each character are intricately intertwined, creating an interesting storyline for the shooter.

In between of total five stages, different demos (stories) will be played for each character, and when playing with two players, a completely different story unfolds depending on the combination of characters used, all of which are fully voiced (in Japanese).

New Features:

New Entry Mode – Revamped enemy placement in all stages, lots of changes that will surprise even the most experienced!

– Revamped enemy placement in all stages, lots of changes that will surprise even the most experienced! Brand New Translation – We know everyone is waiting for this!

– We know everyone is waiting for this! Dramatic Change Mode – Operates with 1P switching between characters, and you get the same demo as when there’s 2P!

Key Features:

Enjoy the storyline with the different personalities of each of the seven (plus one?) main characters!

Fight using three types of attack methods: normal attack, shikigami attack, and special attack.

Five stages in three parts (each stage times three parts, plus a boss in each part).

Aim for a high score with the TBS (Tension Bonus System), which allows players to earn high scores by getting close to enemies or enemy bullets.

Two-player simultaneous play (local only).

Plenty of Steam achievements and trading cards available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles