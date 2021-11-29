Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Mode Removed from Xbox Series X|S Due to Crashes - News

/ 482 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sledgehammer Games announced it has removed the Champion Hill mode from the Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard due to crashing reports.

The developer will investigate the crashes and fix any problems before bringing back the mode. The issue started with the latest playlist update earlier today.

"We've removed Champion Hill on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S while we investigate crash issues in this mode," said Sledgehammer Games.

🚨 We've removed Champion Hill on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S while we investigate crash issues in this mode. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 29, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles