Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Top the Italian Charts - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 46, 2021, which ended November 21, 2021. Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) debuted in second place. The double pack including both games debuted in ninth place.

Battlefield 2042 (PS5) debuted in fourth place, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in seventh place.

FIFA 22 (PS4) drops from first to third place, while Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) dropped from second to fifth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 46, 2021:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS)* - NEW Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS)* - NEW FIFA 22 (PS4) Battlefield 2042 (PS5) - NEW Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Battlefield 2042 (PS4) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Pokémon Brilliant Diamond + Shining Pearl double pack (NS)* - NEW Just Dance 2022 (NS)

*Retail sales only

