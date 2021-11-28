Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops Retail UK Charts During Black Friday Week - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has race up the UK retail charts from seventh to first place, according to GfK for the week ending November 27, 2021. Sales for the game increased 567 percent due to Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday.

Black Friday retail software sales are down 10 percent compared to 2020. This is a drop of 100,000 retail games year-over-year.

FIFA 22 took second place as sales increased 145 percent. The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft came in third place as sales were up 258 percent.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is in fourth place as sales remained flat week-over-week. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy jumped up 12 spots to take fifth place as sales were up 419 percent.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond after debuting in first last week dropped down to sixth place as sales were down percent. Pokémon Shining Pearl fell from second to 11th as sales were down 58 percent. If you combined the sales of the two games it would have been in third place.

Just Dance 2022 took seventh place as sales increased 133 percent, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in eighth place as sales were up 94 percent. Far Cry 6 took ninth place as sales are up 49 percent.

Battlefield 2042 fell from third to 12th place in its second week as sales fell 58 percent. Farming Simulator 22 debuted in 13th place with the PS4 version accounting for 37 percent of the sales, followed by the Xbox version at 34 percent, the PS5 version at 14 percent, and the PC version at 14 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Just Dance 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Far Cry 6 Mario Party Superstars

