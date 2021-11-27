Xbox Series S Reportedly Best-Selling Console on Black Friday in the US - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 3,673 Views
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X remain hard to find as the consoles quickly sell out whenever stock becomes available. It is the same for the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED Model.
It is a different story for the entry level next-generation consoles from Microsoft, the $299 Xbox Series S, which has been readily available at retailers and online stores.
A report from Adobe spotted by Insider says the Xbox Series S was the one of the best-selling items for Black Friday 2021 in the US. Adobe in the report measured "over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites."
The PlayStation 5 is available for either $399 or $499 depending on if it comes with a disc-drive or not, while the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 and the Switch OLED Model is priced at $349.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Should probably mention that this is in the USA in the title.
In Germany and Switzerland we know Black Friday for about 5 years, not much longer. For a long time it was unknown or very extraordinary to celebrate, just like Halloween and Superbowl. That changed a bit in the last couple of years. But it's still not that big like in the US.
the last few weeks best buys in san antonio texas has had the series S in stock, even at the end of the day on black friday.
They can still be the fastest selling without selling out
Not too surprised. The PS5, Series X, and OLED are hidden behind all the companies "premier" accounts.
Techland, Prime, Wal-mart plus, Gamestop pro etc.
At any point in time you can find one without out effort, and without added cost. Plus i think it's the cheapest?
Hoping for a big sales week for Xbox. Would be pretty cool if they managed to beat Xbox One's black friday week in 2014, in spite of Series X shortages, on the back of Series S sales alone.
I have an Xbox Series X and a Playstation 5 and a Switch and High-End PC that is vastly superior.
However... The one console I wanted was the Xbox Series S so I could set it up at work and get some Halo in.
MS must be happy to hear that. It's an excellent console for kids and as a complementary system.
I've been saying this since the XSS was revealed. This little machine was designed with the holidays in mind. You will see in a couple of years when it reaches the $199 price point.
This is not surprising, they even come up with a bundle right on time. For the rest of the world, the Switch probably dominated.
I couldn't find an Xbox Series on my Bestbuy? my location for console restock sucks in California, I think this restock is available more so in other state, Even though I no longer game but was curious?
I'll wait for NPD. At least going by Amazon, PS5 is # 9 for the month of Nov. XSS is #25.
Nintendo and Sony must have had heavy shortages then. Under normal circumstances it would have been very unlikely this year. But congrats!
is it actually measuring sales or site visits? THat's different especially when it's the only console you could jsut look up and buy.
Does this include digital sales
So many triggered lol.
This machine is designed to for these monsters sales. The flexibility in the price i only is huge. This is a very hard machine to undercut in price.