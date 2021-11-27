By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Series S Reportedly Best-Selling Console on Black Friday in the US

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 3,673 Views

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X remain hard to find as the consoles quickly sell out whenever stock becomes available. It is the same for the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED Model. 

It is a different story for the entry level next-generation consoles from Microsoft, the $299 Xbox Series S, which has been readily available at retailers and online stores.

A report from Adobe spotted by Insider says the Xbox Series S was the one of the best-selling items for Black Friday 2021 in the US. Adobe in the report measured "over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites."

The PlayStation 5 is available for either $399 or $499 depending on if it comes with a disc-drive or not, while the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 and the Switch OLED Model is priced at $349.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


32 Comments
Zippy6 (8 hours ago)

Should probably mention that this is in the USA in the title.

trunkswd Zippy6 (6 hours ago)

I've updated the title. I wrote this right before I went off to bed.

Bandorr Zippy6 (5 hours ago)

Does black Friday exist outside the US?

Zippy6 Bandorr (5 hours ago)

Yes it does, not really 20 years ago, but it's reached other countries now. Amazon in the UK has been running "black friday" deals for over a week now lol.

Bandorr Zippy6 (5 hours ago)

Cool. Didn't know that.

siebensus4 Bandorr (4 hours ago)

In Germany and Switzerland we know Black Friday for about 5 years, not much longer. For a long time it was unknown or very extraordinary to celebrate, just like Halloween and Superbowl. That changed a bit in the last couple of years. But it's still not that big like in the US.

2zosteven (8 hours ago)

the last few weeks best buys in san antonio texas has had the series S in stock, even at the end of the day on black friday.

Azzanation 2zosteven (6 hours ago)

They can still be the fastest selling without selling out

2zosteven Azzanation (6 hours ago)

yes! wonder why they dont produce more of the series X?

InkIt 2zosteven (6 hours ago)

Supposedly each Series X chip is worth 3 Series S ones.. that's why.

trunkswd InkIt (6 hours ago)

Series X like PS5 is harder to produce with the shortages, while the Series S is easier to make.

PortisheadBiscuit (5 hours ago)

It was the only sku not sold out

Johnd (11 hours ago)

Since every shop has a series s available thats not surprising.

Bandorr (5 hours ago)

Not too surprised. The PS5, Series X, and OLED are hidden behind all the companies "premier" accounts.
Techland, Prime, Wal-mart plus, Gamestop pro etc.

At any point in time you can find one without out effort, and without added cost. Plus i think it's the cheapest?

shikamaru317 (6 hours ago)

Hoping for a big sales week for Xbox. Would be pretty cool if they managed to beat Xbox One's black friday week in 2014, in spite of Series X shortages, on the back of Series S sales alone.

zippy (10 hours ago)

Awesome!! I love my series S

Pemalite (13 hours ago)

I have an Xbox Series X and a Playstation 5 and a Switch and High-End PC that is vastly superior.

However... The one console I wanted was the Xbox Series S so I could set it up at work and get some Halo in.

smroadkill15 (3 hours ago)

MS must be happy to hear that. It's an excellent console for kids and as a complementary system.

DroidKnight (4 hours ago)

What seemed like a dumb design move initially has been proven as a smart option.

chakkra (5 hours ago)

I've been saying this since the XSS was revealed. This little machine was designed with the holidays in mind. You will see in a couple of years when it reaches the $199 price point.

Imaginedvl (6 hours ago)

This is not surprising, they even come up with a bundle right on time. For the rest of the world, the Switch probably dominated.

Otter (13 hours ago)

Tried to get a series X in time for Halo and Series S was the only system in stock.

dx11332sega (14 hours ago)

I couldn't find an Xbox Series on my Bestbuy? my location for console restock sucks in California, I think this restock is available more so in other state, Even though I no longer game but was curious?

thismeintiel (3 hours ago)

I'll wait for NPD. At least going by Amazon, PS5 is # 9 for the month of Nov. XSS is #25.

siebensus4 (4 hours ago)

Nintendo and Sony must have had heavy shortages then. Under normal circumstances it would have been very unlikely this year. But congrats!

Trentonater (1 hour ago)

is it actually measuring sales or site visits? THat's different especially when it's the only console you could jsut look up and buy.

ClassicGamingWizzz (5 hours ago)

Cause its the only one people find bruh

Blood_Tears (6 hours ago)

Didn't Gamestop mess up and sell the S for buy 1 and get one for 10 bucks?

LudicrousSpeed (8 hours ago)

Does this include digital sales

Libara LudicrousSpeed (5 hours ago)
Azzanation (6 hours ago)
