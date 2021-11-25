Monster Hunter Rise PC Launch Content Revealed - News

Capcom has revealed the launch content for the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise via Steam. It will include all content up to version 3.6.1 with plans to have the PC and Switch versions synched at the end of February 2022.

The game will not support cross-platform play or cross-save between the PC and Nintendo Switch versions.

Read the details below:

When Monster Hunter Rise launches on Steam, it will include all of the content up to Ver.3.6.1 of the Nintendo Switch version.

We are also planning to synch the content with the Nintendo Switch version at the end of February 2022.

Please note that the game does not support cross-platform play or cross-saves with the Nintendo Switch version.

Below is some of the content you'll be able to enjoy when the game launches.

This content was added in updates of the Nintendo Switch version, but will be available at launch for the Steam version.



Collaborations





More monsters





New ending

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for PC on January 12, 2022, while the Nintendo Switch version released on on March 26, 2021. The Sunbreak expansion will release for the Switch and PC in Summer 2022.

