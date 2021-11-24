Transient: Extended Edition Arrives December 8 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Stormling Studios announced the lovecraftian cyberpunk horror game, Transient: Extended Edition, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

H.P. Lovecraft meets cyberpunk. Delve deep into a dystopian world and investigate what is happening to you and your friends. Solve puzzles, hack systems and plug in to explore other dimensions. Discover a truth that might tear apart your sanity…

From the creators of Conarium and the Darkness Within series, comes Transient, a Lovecraftian cyberpunk thriller.

In the distant, post-apocalyptic future, what is left of mankind lives in an enclosed citadel created to survive the harsh outside environment. Delve deep into this dystopian world and investigate what is happening to you and your friends. Solve puzzles, hack systems and plug in to explore other dimensions. Discover a truth that might tear apart your sanity and question your very existence.

Experience Transient like never before in the Extended Edition. Go beyond what you know with additional gameplay, a brand-new ending and an assortment of quality of life improvements. Presented in stunning 4K resolution, this ultimate release includes HDR support, additional trophies / achievements, multiple saves, and enhanced controller and force-feedback support.

“The only thing that is constant is change.” — Heraclitus

H.P. Lovecraft Meets Cyberpunk – Experience a never-before seen blend between H.P. Lovecraft’s cosmic existentialism and a grim, dystopian cyberpunk setting. Transient adapts and expands upon seminal pieces of both genres to ensure that your experience is both familiar and fresh at the same time.

– Experience a never-before seen blend between H.P. Lovecraft’s cosmic existentialism and a grim, dystopian cyberpunk setting. Transient adapts and expands upon seminal pieces of both genres to ensure that your experience is both familiar and fresh at the same time. Discover Fractured Realities – From the forgotten wastes of Kor Shehr to the mean streets of Providence, Transient is filled to the brim with unforgettable locations to traverse. Explore reality, your own dreams, and the virtual world to meet a diverse cast of friends, foes, and beings in between.

– From the forgotten wastes of Kor Shehr to the mean streets of Providence, Transient is filled to the brim with unforgettable locations to traverse. Explore reality, your own dreams, and the virtual world to meet a diverse cast of friends, foes, and beings in between. Escape Your Own Reality – Combining a swath of beautiful environments with a haunting original soundtrack creates an immersive experience.

– Combining a swath of beautiful environments with a haunting original soundtrack creates an immersive experience. Augmented Man on a Mission – You assume the role of Randolph Carter, a man equipped (read: augmented) for the job. Use your advanced perception heightening implant, PHI, to investigate your surroundings, scan for clues, and hack your way past barriers preventing you from uncovering the truth.

