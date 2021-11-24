Wronged Us is an Open-World Survival Horror Game, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Delusional Studio has announced open-world survival horror gamem Wronged Us, for consoles and PC. It will launch in 2023. Specific consoles will be announced later.

"The game is still very early in development," reads an FAQ on the official Delusional Studio website. "Going through many redesigns it has been in development for almost 1.5 year now."

The developer says Dark Souls, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil are inspirations for the game.

View the gameplay teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A third-person survival horror open-world game.

Wronged Us is a cinematic story-driven game set in a small town. The player will explore a detailed and abandoned town, facing psychological horrors, solving puzzles, and fighting monsters along the way. Players will be free to explore different parts of town and interact with various NPCs.

