Epic Games Acquires Rock Band Developer Harmonix - News

Epic Games announced it has acquired Rock Band developer Harmonix.

Harmonix will work with Epic Games "to develop musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite while continuing to support existing titles including Rock Band 4."

"Harmonix has always aspired to create the world’s most beloved interactive music experiences, and by joining Epic we will be able to do this at scale," said Alex Rigopulos, Co-Founder and Chairman at Harmonix. "Together we will push the creative boundaries of what’s possible and invent new ways for our players to make, perform and share music."

Vice President of Game Development at Epic Games Alain Tascan added, "Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events. Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants."

Read an FAQ via Harmonix below:

What does this mean for Rock Band DLC?

Nothing. We’ll be continuing on with our existing DLC plans… and there are lots of great tracks coming as we wrap up 2021 and push into next year!

Will you keep doing Rivals Seasons?

Yup! We’ve got a fun Season 25 already planned and plenty of ideas for Season 26 and beyond.

What about FUSER events?

No change there either!

Does this mean more Rock Band instruments will be made?

This is not in our current plans.

Will FUSER and your other games still be available on Steam?

Yes, all our games will remain available on Steam and console.

What about the servers for [INSERT HARMONIX GAME HERE]? Will those be taken offline?

We aren’t planning to change the way we support any of our older games.

What will the Harmonix team work on next?

Our team will work with Epic to create musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite. While we’re not ready to share any specifics, the whole team is incredibly excited to get started. Stay tuned!

