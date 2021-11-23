12 Minutes Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch on December 7 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Nomada announced the top-down interactive thriller, 12 Minutes, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on December 7.

The game first launched for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 19.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

12 Minutes is a real-time top-down interactive thriller with an accessible click and drag interface. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.

What should be a romantic evening with your wife turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death…

Only for you to find yourself immediately returned to the exact moment you opened the front door, stuck in a 12-minute time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again…

Unless you can find a way to use the knowledge of what’s coming to change the outcome and break the loop.

12 Minutes blends the dream-like tension of The Shining with the claustrophobia of Rear Window and the fragmented structure of Memento.

