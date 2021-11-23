The 'Big PlayStation Remake' Reportedly is Chrono Cross and is Multiplatform - News

/ 557 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Irish Singer Eabha McMahon, who is better known as AVA, last month revealed she wrote a song for a big PlayStation remake that will be announced in December.

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker in the latest XboxEra Podcast said the big PlayStation remake is Chrono Cross.

"Chrono Cross Remastered, I think, was already on the Nvidia leak list, so the game shouldn't be a surprise – it was on Nvidia's list," said Baker via VideoGamesChronicle. "But I was told that that VGC article is about Chrono Cross Remastered.

"Everyone's working under the assumption that it's a PlayStation exclusive," he added, "I've been told that it's not. The only word that was used was multiplat.

"Now, when I hear JRPG and multiplat, I automatically assume PC, PlayStation, Switch, that's my assumption. That's not what I was told, that's just my assumption. All my source said to me was multiplat. That's what they said, they told me it wasn't PlayStation exclusive.

But I think there's confusion because it says that PlayStation is set to announce it, so everyone just works under the assumption that PlayStation is announcing something that would exclusive, which they don't always do. Pragmata isn't exclusive, they've announced plenty of stuff [that isn’t exclusive].

"But again, I don't know if Xbox is one of those platforms. I work under the assumption that it's not because it's a JRPG."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles