Forza Horizon 5 Debuts on the French Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) after debuting in second is up to first place on the French charts for week 45, 2021, according to SELL. The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Vanguard fell from first to fifth place.

Forza Horizon 5 (XS) debuted in second place.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) remained third place in its third week, while FIFA 22 (PS4) remained in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Jurassic World: Evolution 2

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard Jurassic World: Evolution 2

PS4 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Jurassic World: Evolution 2 Xbox One Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario 3D Land PC Age of Empires IV Microsoft Flight Simulator FIFA 22 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

