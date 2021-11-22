Forza Horizon 5 Debuts on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 589 Views
Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) after debuting in second is up to first place on the French charts for week 45, 2021, according to SELL. The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Vanguard fell from first to fifth place.
Forza Horizon 5 (XS) debuted in second place.
Mario Party Superstars (NS) remained third place in its third week, while FIFA 22 (PS4) remained in fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Jurassic World: Evolution 2
Xbox Series X|S
- Forza Horizon 5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Jurassic World: Evolution 2
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Jurassic World: Evolution 2
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Age of Empires IV
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- FIFA 22
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
