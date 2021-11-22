IO Interactive Announces Hitman 3 Year 2 Content - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

IO Interactive announced it is working on new Hitman 3 content for the game's second year, which will be revealed in January 2022. The new content includes maps, storylines, modes, ways to play, and surprises.

Virtual reality support for PC and the Elusive Target Arcade will launch in January 2022, while ray-tracing for PC will launch in early 2022.

View the year 2 announcement trailer below:

Hitman III is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia. The Switch version is cloud-only.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles