Bobby Kotick Reportedly Considering to Leave Activision Blizzard if He Can't Fix Problems Quickly

It was last week Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations at the gaming giant. Later in the same day over 100 employees staged a walkout calling for Kotick resign and be replaced with a new CEO.

The Wall Street Journal is now reporting Kotick has told senior managers he would consider leaving the company if he could not fix the misconduct problems "with speed."

The source who spoke with The Wall Street Journal said at an online meeting that Activision executives told Kotick some employees would remain unsatisfied until he left.

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan sent out an email to employees saying he was "disheartened and frankly stunned to read" to read the report and that Activision "has not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer also sent an email to employees saying Xbox is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard. He and the gaming leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the publisher.

