Wytchwood Arrives December 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 94 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Publisher Whitetorn Games and developer Alientrap announced the crafting adventure game, Wytchwood, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 9.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Wytchwood is a crafting adventure game set in an expressive land of gothic fables and fairytales. As the mysterious old witch of the woods, you will explore a strange countryside, collect magical ingredients, brew sorcerous enchantments, and pass your twisted judgement upon a capricious cast of characters and creatures.

After all, how will they ever learn if you don’t teach them the moral of the story?

Key Features:

Lovingly rendered storybook art style.

Gather, collect, grow and craft bizarre ingredients: Toxic toadstools, eye of newt and bottled fear.

Research and concoct devious spells and sorceries. Turn the greedy into frogs! Trick the wicked with cunning curses!

Explore an allegorical world of tall tales, uncovering colorful personas and fantastical narratives.

Use your wit and guile to solve puzzles and best the strange monsters of the forest.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles