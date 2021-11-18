Xbox Looking to Fix Issue on Xbox Hardware When CMOS Battery Dies - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer talking with Axios has said he is aware of the issue with Xbox consoles in the future if the CMOS battery were to die. The hardware team is looking into ways to address the issue.

"The hardware team is hearing the message about our consoles should.. allow for the ongoing relationship between the player and the content that they own," said Spencer. "So like, we hear the message and the teams are looking at things."

The CMOS battery is also known as a system's internal clock. When the player starts a game it compares the internal clock with the date and time on a remote server to make sure the player is allowed to play the game.

It was recently reported Sony had fixed the issue on PlayStation 5 consoles and now people can still run games even after the internal CMOS battery dies.

