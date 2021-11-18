Shin Megami Tensei V Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 87,267 Units - Sales

/ 229 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Shin Megami Tensei V (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 143,247 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 14, 2021.

Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 22,702 units. The PS4 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 11,791 units.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has dropped from first to second place with sales of 45,045 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remained in fourth place with sales of 12,921 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch and two are for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 87,267 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 4,910 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,593 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,399 units, and the 3DS sold 417 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 143,247 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 45,045 (289,700) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 22,702 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,921 (2,909,153) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 11,791 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 11,719 (40,040) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,286 (6,934,540) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,886 (4,132,260) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,798 (2,269,592) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,608 (4,498,118)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 46,547 (17,393,948) Switch OLED Model – 23,708 (308,205) Switch Lite – 17,012 (4,156,839) PlayStation 5 – 4,606 (984,266) Xbox Series S – 2,243 (50,999) PlayStation 4 – 1,399 (7,818,625) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 417 (1,176,988) Xbox Series X – 350 (67,716) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 304 (188,672)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles