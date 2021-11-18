Gunfire Reborn Headed to Consoles in 2022 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Duoyi Network announced the Roguelite-inspired cooperative first-person shooter Gunfire Reborn has left Early Access on PC via Steam. This is six months after it first released in Steam Early Access.

The publisher announced the game will launch for consoles worldwide in 2022 with more language support.

Gunfire Reborn has now sold over two million units on PC.

View a new trailer of the game below:

"We are thrilled that 505 Games is embarking once again on an exciting project with Duoyi Network," said 505 Games co-CEO Raffaele Galante. "Gunfire Reborn is a game we have followed since its incubation in Guangzhou and we are delighted to see it cross the two million units sales mark on PC.

"This new collaboration further deepens 505 Games’ presence in China, and confirms the emergence of China as a major development hub for innovative pay-to-play video game experiences and 505 Games as a bridge for outstanding Chinese developers going global."

