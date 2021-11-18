Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Launches in the West on December 7 - News

Konami announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in the west on December 7.

View the official trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Already a bestseller in Japan’s retail sales charts, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! offers an exciting, brand-new way to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Summon powerful monsters repeatedly to your heart’s content, filling the field up with your cards. On your next turn, replace your hand back to full, no matter how many cards you played. The momentum can swing at any moment in this electric new Yu-Gi-Oh! title; one minute you’re in total control, the next your opponent suddenly has the advantage.

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale, Duelists can:

Discover an original story featuring a host of fun new characters.

Explore a full single-player campaign in which you can hone your Dueling skills.

Build up your Deck from a massive, wide-ranging selection of cards.

Duel wherever you are with local multiplayer functionality for up to two players.

Take on your friends and challengers across the globe in online two-player Duels.

And much, much more.

Based on the Duel style of Yuga Ohdo, from the Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS animation popularized in Japan, Rush Duel is an alternate ruleset from the standard Master Duel used in the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game that’s just as entertaining and is a great entry point for any new Duelist.

Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale launches for Nintendo Switch™ on 7 December, available via the Nintendo eShop. Feel the rush and become a Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL champion!#YUGIOH #YuGiOhRushDuel #RushDuel pic.twitter.com/uwoncff2rY — Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) November 18, 2021

