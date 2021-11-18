Pragmata Delayed to 2023 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced Pragmata has been delayed from 2022 to 2023. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023," reads the update from Capcom.

"In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Check out the new artwork of the game below:

