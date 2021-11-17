Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Launches November 19 - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Distributor Maximum Games announced the physical deluxe edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 19 for $49.99.

The physical deluxe edition includes a copy of the game, digital soundtrack, sticker sheet, digital in-game silver staff, exclusive golden Rot character skin, and Rot celebration hats.

Here is an overview of the game:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of tiny spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment.

Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.

Find the Rot

Timid and illusive spirits scattered throughout the forest. They maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements.

Key Features:

Build Your Team – Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment.

– Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment. Explore – A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world.

– A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world. Fast-Paced Combat – Spirits have become corrupt, trapped and unable to move on, challenging Kena at every turn.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits released digitally for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store on September 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles